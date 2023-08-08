DMI Welcomes Gary Wang as CTO; Rocky Thurston Quoted

Gary Wang has joined DMI as chief technology officer, a role in which he will guide the organization’s technology vision and strategy.

His work as CTO will support the company’s efforts to innovate and help clients achieve their business and mission goals using DMI’s technology offerings, the Bethesda, Maryland-headquartered enterprise announced on Tuesday.

“With years of experience at the forefront of digital transformation, Gary will be a tremendous asset to our leadership team,” said Rocky Thurston, CEO of DMI.

He said that Wang’s technical expertise “is rivaled only by his strategic vision” and that DMI customers will benefit from his experience as he broadens the company’s portfolio and delivers on its offerings.

“DMI’s reputation as a customer-focused digital services provider rivals anyone,” said Wang.

He said that the company is “poised for impressive growth” as it continues “pushing the envelope in both emerging technologies and areas of long-term leadership,” such as managed mobile services.

“I see great possibilities for our customers as we expand our services across all industries. These advancements will enable DMI to better serve the missions of our public sector and private sector customers across a broad range of market areas,” he added.

Wang brings a wealth of experience to DMI, having previously served as vice president of cloud and application services at Peraton and vice president of enterprise solutioning at SAIC. At Peraton, he oversaw capability development and supported the company’s cloud, application development, information security and enterprise information technology services. During his time at SAIC, he supervised solutioning and pricing support in a variety of business areas.

He has also held executive-level positions at Perspecta, Unisys and IBM.