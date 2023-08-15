in Artificial Intelligence, News

Deloitte Expands AI Portfolio for Government Clients; Ed Van Buren Quoted

Deloitte Expands AI Portfolio for Government Clients; Ed Van Buren Quoted

Deloitte has updated its portfolio of artificial intelligence tools designed to help government and higher education institutions simplify business processes.

The expanded CortexAI for Government suite applies Deloitte’s Trustworthy AI framework for public sector clients to consider ethical safeguards when adopting the emerging technology, the company said Tuesday.

CortexAI, which debuted in the government market in 2021, seeks to facilitate generative AI, machine learning and process automation deployment efforts.

Ed Van Buren, principal of Deloitte Consulting and executive director of the Deloitte AI Institute for Government, noted the company scales AI offerings to help agency and academic leaders modernize enterprise and service delivery approaches.

