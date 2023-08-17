in Executive Moves, News

Defense Science Board Member Robert Giesler Named Strategic Adviser at Exovera

Robert Giesler, a member of the Defense Science Board with more than four decades of national security experience, has been appointed a strategic adviser at Exovera, a subsidiary of SOS International.

Giesler will provide strategic guidance to expand Exovera’s technology and data offerings and develop business strategies, the Vienna, Virginia-headquartered open-source intelligence provider said Tuesday.

Bob Sogegian, CEO of Exovera, said Giesler will help the company build its artificial intelligence-powered data analytic platforms to address customers’ specific mission requirements.

Giesler held various senior roles within the Office of the Secretary of Defense, including director for strategy coordination and information operations and strategic studies.

He also served as chief of strategy and plans at the Department of Defense’s Strategic Capabilities Office.

His U.S. Army career included classified military operational assignments and tours in the infantry as an army counterintelligence agent.

The retired Senior Executive Service member previously worked as senior vice president for cyber programs at Science Applications International Corp. and senior adviser for asymmetric operations at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

