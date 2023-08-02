in Executive Moves, News

Defense Industry Vet Mike Greene Named General Manager at Antenna Research Associates; Logen Thiran Quoted

Mike Greene, a defense industry veteran with over three decades of experience, was tapped by Antenna Research Associates to serve as general manager of Product & Innovation Center, a new organization formed by combining ARA’s businesses in Billerica, Massachusetts, and Nashua, New Hampshire.

ARA said Tuesday Greene will be responsible for both locations’ personnel, operations, finance and business development in support of the company’s strategic growth plan in defense and aerospace markets.

Commenting on Greene’s appointment, ARA President and CEO Logen Thiran, remarked, “His perspective and knowledge of the defense and aerospace industries will be invaluable assets as ARA continues to grow and innovate new products and technologies across the [command, control, computers, communications, cyber, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance] domain.”

Greene worked as director of laser systems and precision targeting at L3Harris Technologies. His career also includes time serving as director and senior director of various BAE Systems departments.

Written by Christine Thropp

