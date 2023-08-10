Dedrone Appoints Sara Devitt as Chief People Officer, Adds 2 Execs to VP Roles

Dedrone has named Sara Devitt, an executive with more than two decades of talent-focused experience, as chief people officer responsible for driving the smart airspace security company’s global people strategy.

She will also lead Dedrone’s talent acquisition, development and retention efforts to ensure its workforce is equipped to support current hyper-growth phase, the Sterling, Virginia-based company said Wednesday.

Devitt’s career includes time with Emotive as senior vice president of people, Hinge and Industrious as VP of people and Healthfirst as VP of organizational development, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Dedrone also named Ash Alexander-Cooper as VP of Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific; and Carl Landrum as VP of civilian programs and strategy.

“Sara, Ash and Carl each represent the very best within their areas of expertise, and we are delighted and honored to have them on board to support our incredible growth trajectory and strategy to deliver best-in-class airspace security technologies around the world,” commented Aaditya Devarakonda, CEO of Dedrone.