DARPA Seeks Research Proposals for Forward-Looking Experimentation Program

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s Microsystems Technology Office is inviting the industry to submit research ideas to address existing and future challenges in information and communication technologies.

A notice posted Wednesday on SAM.gov states that the Forward-Looking Experimentation program aims to identify ICT innovations in seven topics: cognition; communications and connectivity; intelligent sensing; distributed computing; intelligent memory and storage; 3D monolithic and heterogeneous integration; and high-performance energy-efficient devices.

FLEX RA seeks to identify the direction of key advances in ICT, advance technology exploration and generate intellectual property, develop the next-generation workforce and build the foundation for future research.

The program has a one-year base period valued at $250,000 with an additional option year.

Responses are due Aug. 9, 2024.