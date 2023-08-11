in News

DARPA Seeks Research Proposals for Forward-Looking Experimentation Program

Illustration Contributor: metamorworks/Shutterstocks
The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s Microsystems Technology Office is inviting the industry to submit research ideas to address existing and future challenges in information and communication technologies.

A notice posted Wednesday on SAM.gov states that the Forward-Looking Experimentation program aims to identify ICT innovations in seven topics: cognition; communications and connectivity; intelligent sensing; distributed computing; intelligent memory and storage; 3D monolithic and heterogeneous integration; and high-performance energy-efficient devices.

FLEX RA seeks to identify the direction of key advances in ICT, advance technology exploration and generate intellectual property, develop the next-generation workforce and build the foundation for future research.

The program has a one-year base period valued at $250,000 with an additional option year.

Responses are due Aug. 9, 2024.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

