Curtiss-Wright Modernizes IQ-Core Software for Tactical Comms

Curtiss-Wright’s defense solutions arm has modernized its suite of unified communications network management products to provide operators with more insight into network configuration and performance.

The company said Tuesday IQ-Core Software v5.1.16 updates include installer enhancements for domain environments, a new custom URL monitor for service alerts, a configurable display for multiple interface viewing and a new data grind for presenting recent raw network flows.

Remotely managed devices are also now enabled in the dashboard to show device status for remote nodes in a single place.

IQ-Core Software has four major editions: IQ-Core Network Communications Manager, IQ-Core Crypto Manager, IQ-Core Remote Operations and Management and IQ-Core Endpoint User Manager. The comprehensive management software application is developed to allow for secure, tactical and distributed network management, and support edge networks in settings such as disconnected, intermittent and limited environments.

Curtiss-Wright’s PacStar business is assisting the U.S. Army’s network modernization efforts under a five-year contract awarded in November 2020.

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

