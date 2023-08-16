Collins Aerospace to Deliver Tank Power Generation Systems to Army

The U.S. Army awarded Collins Aerospace, an RTX company, a $24 million contract to supply electric generators for the Abrams M1A2 Main Battle Tank.

RTX said Friday that the project will involve manufacturing and delivering the generators and containers to the Anniston Army Depot in Alabama.

Collins’ generator works to provide 50 percent more power than the M1A2 battle tank’s legacy system, without the need for major refitting of the vehicle.

The generators’ replacement is part of efforts to upgrade M1A2’s service life through the System Enhanced Package version 3 program.

“To date, Collins has delivered 800 electric generators, in support of the SEPv3 program, supplying critical power, diagnostics and predictive maintenance support on the ground,” said Russell Andrey, program manager for Collins Aerospace.