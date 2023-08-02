Collins Aerospace Demos AI-Enabled Communications, Cross-Domain Tech at Northern Edge Exercise

RTX’s Collins Aerospace business demonstrated the capability of its artificial intelligence-based communications systems, gateway technology and cross-domain platform to link coalition partners to a data network during the second round of a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command multinational exercise at Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan.

“Our automated communications powered by AI securely provided mission data to a number of platforms including C17s, C-130s and the KC-135 in a realistic combat scenario,” Conn Doherty, vice president of battle management command and control and autonomy solutions at Collins Aerospace, said in a statement published Tuesday.

Collins Aerospace fielded a networking gateway to test its capability to deliver and synchronize data in support of Joint All Domain Command and Control efforts as part of the first round of the Northern Edge 2023 exercise in June.

“It’s important to understand that the joint fires data our systems processed and distributed came from a large network of platforms that weren’t originally designed to connect and share data like this,” said Elaine Bitonti, vice president of connected battlespace and emerging capabilities at Collins Aerospace.

“Not only did our gateway and cross domain solution connect those platforms, they also automated the distribution of that data to the right partner at the right security level,” she added.

A team from RTX’s Raytheon business demonstrated how machine-to-machine communications powered by AI could transmit to several aircraft threat awareness data derived from the Unified Data Library of the U.S. Space Force.