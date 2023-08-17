in Contract Awards, News

Collins Aerospace Awarded Army Contract for MAPS Gen II PNT System Procurement

Collins Aerospace has received a $24.9 million contract from the U.S. Army to supply Mounted Assured Positioning, Navigation and Timing System Gen II units through Feb. 16, 2026.

The RTX company’s work locations and funding will be based on each order under the firm-fixed-price contract, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

Army Contracting Command, which serves as the contracting activity, received one bid for the contract via the internet.

In September 2022, Collins Aerospace was awarded a potential five-year, $583 million contract to manufacture MAPS Gen IIthe latest generation of PNT system intended for the Army’s uncrewed and manned ground vehicles.

The modular system offers the service branch the capability to integrate new sensors, external inertial measurement units, alternative radio frequency, dismounted command and control, video feeds and other capabilities.

Written by Kacey Roberts

