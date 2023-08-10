in Contract Awards, News

Collins Aerospace Awarded Air Force Contract for Satcom Pod Development, Demo

Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, will build and test a satellite communications pod under a $36 million contract from the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory.

The objective is to produce and demonstrate a pod capable of functioning beyond the line of sight and compatible with civilian and military satellites across diverse orbital ranges, RTX said Wednesday.

Ryan Bunge, vice president of communication and networking solutions at Collins Aerospace, said, “[The] communications terminal is designed for survivability in degraded environments to offer military leaders enhanced situational awareness to make better decisions, faster across the battlespace.”

The project intends to capitalize on forthcoming satellite constellations to enhance the pod’s capabilities.

Written by Kacey Roberts

