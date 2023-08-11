Cloudera’s Rob Carey on How Data & Tech Can Support DOD Cyber Workforce Strategy

The Department of Defense needs to invest in data technology professionals as much as it does in cybersecurity in order to stay ahead in terms of innovation, said Rob Carey, president of Cloudera Government Solutions and former Wash100 awardee.

In an opinion piece published Friday on National Defense Magazine, Carey analyzed DOD’s cyber workforce strategy and how it intersects with the agency’s transformation into a “data-centric organization.”

He wrote that the department should provide its cyber defense professionals with advanced data technologies to ensure information privacy and defend national security.

Data analytics has the potential to help the department manage the speed, precision and efficiency in capability assessments of its IT teams, according to Carey.

The Cloudera executive commended DOD for factoring artificial intelligence, cloud, big data and other rapidly changing technology areas into upskilling its cyber talent.

“Advanced data technologies drive the requirements for a robust cyber workforce and are critical to combatting current and future cyber threats,” added Carey.