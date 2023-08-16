in News

CGI Opens New IT Delivery Center in Tennessee; Stephanie Mango Quoted

CGI has launched a new center in Knoxville, Tennessee, to expand the delivery of information technology and business consulting services in the area, advance local workforce development and provide opportunities for the community’s students and professionals.

The company said Tuesday it plans to hire 300 local professionals by 2026 to address the growing demand for digital transformation products and services in the city for its clients and offer internship and research opportunities across interdisciplinary areas to universities and colleges.

CGI currently has over 100 employees in Knoxville who serve clients in retail, life sciences, financial services, health care and government sectors.

To support regional workforce development, CGI will continue working with partners including innov865 Alliance, TechStars and the Knoxville Entrepreneur Center and Knoxville Technology Council.

The Knoxville onshore delivery center will serve as a collaboration space for CGI employees, clients and partners to innovate in a dynamic environment, according to Stephanie Mango, president of CGI’s federal arm and a two-time Wash100 awardee.

CGI also has IT delivery centers in Belton, Texas; Lafayette, Louisiana; Lebanon, Virginia; Mobile and Troy, Alabama; Waterville, Maine; and Wausau, Wisconsin.

