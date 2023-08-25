Caveonix’s Kaus Phaltankar on 5 Best Practices to Implement Risk-First Mindset to Cybersecurity

Kaus Phaltankar, co-founder and CEO of Caveonix, said adopting a risk-first approach to cyberthreats could enable organizations to strengthen security and protect valuable assets and that there are five best practices to implement that risk-first mindset to cybersecurity.

One of the best practices is conducting a quantitative risk assessment to score, identify trends and understand risk contributors to improve the decision-making process and better allocate resources, Phaltankar wrote in a commentary published Thursday in Dark Reading.

“The quantitative approach identifies major risk contributors and high-risk elements, providing precise insights into the hybrid cloud environment. Additionally, it attributes risk to the right department or application, holding them accountable and fostering a robust risk management system,” he noted.

According to Phaltankar, organizations should prioritize risks based on their potential impact, integrate gamification techniques in their risk management processes and create a comprehensive risk mitigation strategy once they have identified and prioritized risks.

The chief executive also called on organizations to automate continuous monitoring and reassessment processes.

“By implementing automation for real-time risk monitoring and alerts, organizations can stay abreast of emerging risks and adjust their mitigation strategies accordingly,” Phaltankar added.