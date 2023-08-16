Carahsoft to Serve as Master Government Aggregator for Zero Trust Security Provider Zentera Systems; Brian O’Donnell Quoted

Carahsoft Technology has partnered with zero trust security-focused company Zentera Systems to become its Master Government Aggregator.

The alliance will aim to expand Zentera’s product availability in the public sector through Carahsoft’s several government contracts and reseller partners, the latter announced from its Reston, Virginia headquarters on Wednesday.

“Carahsoft is proud to partner with Zentera to bring new technology and methods that can ease the adoption of this critically important cybersecurity paradigm,” said Brian O’Donnell , Carahsoft’s vice president of cybersecurity solutions.

Zentera’s CoIP Platform blends identity-based Later 7 segmentation, ZTNA and overlay networking to meet National Institute of Standards and Technology zero trust requirements. The technology is installed as a software defined overly to provide immediate compliance for legacy applications running in brownfield infrastructure.

“The Layer 7 overlay deployment model lowers the bar for customer adoption by making Zero Trust protection for on-premises and cloud applications actionable and fast,” O’Donnell said. “We are excited to work with Zentera and our reseller partners to accelerate the adoption of Zero Trust throughout the Government and secure critical infrastructures.”

Zentera Founder and CEO Jaushin Lee said the partnership has expedited company engagements with public sector clients, allowing them to quickly implement its software defined offerings through Carahsoft’s collaborators.

“This enables us to scale quickly to serve a much wider range of government end users,” he added.

Contracts under which Zentera’s platform is now available are Carahsoft’s National Association of State Procurement Officials Value Point, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance and OMNIA Partners vehicles.