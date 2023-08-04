Carahsoft to Offer Agencies 5G-Based Private Wireless Tech From Federated Wireless; Paul Battaglia, Mark Demerse Quoted

Carahsoft Technology will begin offering Federated Wireless’ 5G-enabled private wireless systems to public sector customers through its contract vehicles and reseller partners.

Government agency customers can access private wireless products from Federated Wireless through Carahsoft’s National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint contract and The Quilt master service agreement, the companies said in a joint release published Thursday.

Paul Battaglia, vice president of public sector at Federated Wireless, said the company’s partnership with Carahsoft will help accelerate government’s access to 5G tools and private wireless offerings.

“With the addition of Federated Wireless to our offerings, agencies can leverage private wireless networks through our reseller partners to bring 5G into their modernization roadmaps,” said Mark Demerse, director of 5G solutions at Carahsoft.

Federated Wireless has a client base of 450 across multiple industries and deployments with over 300 rural and regional wireless internet service providers. The company’s ecosystem of partners includes mobile network operators AT&T, Verizon Wireless and T-Mobile and 70 original equipment manufacturers.