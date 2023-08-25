in News, Technology

Carahsoft Adds ProcedureFlow Software to Public Sector Contract Vehicles

Carahsoft Technology has agreed to be the master government aggregator for Canadian company ProcedureFlow and market the latter’s knowledge management product to U.S. public sector organizations.

Under the partnership, ProcedureFlow’s cloud-based software will join Carahsoft’s product portfolio for non-federal agencies and educational institutions, the companies said Wednesday in a joint statement.

Organizations can procure the offering via the procurement vehicles managed by the National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance, E&I Cooperative Services, OMNIA Partners and The Quilt.

New Brunswick, Canada-based ProcedureFlow designed its product to help customers implement an integrated approach to identify, capture, evaluate, retrieve and share organizational information.

Carahsoft will also make the software available to its reseller network.

Written by Kacey Roberts

