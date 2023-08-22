CAES Receives $200M Follow-On Contract for SPY-6 Radar Assemblies; Mike Kahn Quoted

CAES has secured a $200 million follow-on contract from an RTX business to continue production and delivery of radar module assemblies for a family of anti-ballistic missile radars under development for the U.S. Navy.

The Arlington, Virginia-headquartered company said Monday the contract extends its partnership with Raytheon on the development of the AN/SPY-6 family of radars designed to defend ships against missile threats and hostile aircraft and surface ships.

“SPY-6 is one of the most advanced naval radars in production, and CAES is proud to contribute to the performance and reliability of this system,” said Mike Kahn, president and CEO of CAES.

RTX builds the SPY-6 hardware in rotating, solid-state and fixed-face variants for installation on seven classes of Navy ships under a potential $3.2 billion contract awarded in April 2022.

The integrated air and missile defense radar will also provide the Navy’s destroyers, aircraft carriers and amphibious ships with the capability to counter jamming and electronic warfare threats.