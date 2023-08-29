Burhan Muzaffar Named Vehicle Autonomy VP, Robotics Head at Anduril

Technology industry veteran Burhan Muzaffar has joined Anduril Industries to serve as its vice president of vehicle autonomy and head of robotics, according to his LinkedIn post.

Muzaffar brings to Anduril years of experience including time at Ball Aerospace as software engineer for modeling simulation analysis, United Launch Alliance as product leader for software, data analysis and autonomous systems and Hitachi Vantara as director of software engineering, industrial IoT solutions and platforms.

Prior to joining Anduril, he was senior director of engineering at Aurora.

Anduril is an Irvine, California-based defense technology contractor that has several deals with government and military organizations. In July, it partnered with Epirus to offer a counter-unmanned aerial system with command and control capabilities to support the U.S. Marine Corps. The company also opened a new facility in Atlanta, Georgia, to accommodate the production of its suite of autonomous air systems.