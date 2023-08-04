Bretton Alexander Joins Firefly Aerospace as Chief Revenue Officer

Bretton Alexander has been appointed as chief revenue officer of Firefly Aerospace, bringing over three decades of experience in the aerospace industry to the company.

As chief revenue officer, Alexander will work to speed up company growth, expand Firefly’s customer base and cultivate relationships with existing clients, the Cedar Park, Texas-based organization announced on Friday.

“Brett’s global reputation, network, and experience in the space transportation market will be invaluable as we continue to ramp up production of Firefly’s launch, lunar, and on-orbit vehicles and manifest a growing number of government and commercial missions,” said Firefly Aerospace CEO Bill Weber, who also stated that the company is fortunate to welcome Alexander to its leadership team.

Alexander’s previous experience includes a decade at Blue Origin, where he oversaw sales for the federal civilian and national security space sectors. He has held leadership positions at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and the Commercial Spaceflight Federation, and additionally spent time in senior advisor roles for NASA and the Federal Aviation Administration.

His experience also consists of senior policy analyst positions, which he held at the FAA’s Office of Commercial Space Transportation, the Aerospace Corporation and ANSER Corporation.

In his new post, Alexander will be responsible for all aspects of sales and customer relations to guide Firefly’s business strategy – including business development planning and execution – to drive revenue growth and reach the company’s long-term market share, revenue and profit goals.

“Firefly’s rapid innovation is setting a new standard in the aerospace industry, and I’m proud to join this passionate, hardworking team,” he commented.

Alexander noted Firefly’s orbital Alpha flight, facility expansion and development progress on landers and orbital vehicles as several accomplishments that he said are “very real and just the beginning.”

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to build on Firefly’s momentum and help accelerate the company’s growth,” he said.