Booz Allen Receives Bridge Task Order to Extend Marine Corps Installations Command Support

Booz Allen Hamilton will continue its professional programmatic support for the U.S. Marine Corps Installations Command headquarters under a potential nine-month, $22.1 million bridge task order.

The firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee award extension includes a $16.5 million upfront payment obligation and would reach its potential value if the service branch exercises the three-month option, the Department of Defense said Friday.

Booz Allen will extend services to MCICOM across logistics, information technology, operations, planning, facilities, government and external affairs and enterprise content management functions.

Domestic work locations include the Marine Corps Base in Quantico, Virginia, and the Marine Corps Base Camp in Pendleton, California. The contract also covers the Marine Corps Base at Camp Butler in the Okinawa Prefecture of Japan.

The task order was issued under the General Services Administration’s One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services, and DOD noted the services have a completion date of May 31, 2024.