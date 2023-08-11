Boeing Gets Airport Commission’s OK for $1.8B Expansion Project in St. Louis

Boeing has secured the St. Louis Airport Commission’s approval to lease approximately 158 acres of land near Lambert International Airport for its planned $1.8 billion business expansion in the city, St. Louis Business Journal reported Wednesday.

According to Boeing, the expansion project or “Operation Voyager” is aimed at enabling the aerospace company to further pursue Department of Defense opportunities for “next franchise programs.” The plan covers construction of several buildings and opening of 500 jobs in the area.

The lease of a 48.3-acre parcel along the Northern Tract and 109.5.acres of land bounded by Airport Road, I-170 and James S. McDonnell Boulevard will span 17 years. Boeing will also have the option to continue the lease until 2070 through five-year extension periods.

Following the commission’s green light, Boeing will have to secure approval from St. Louis’ Board of Estimate and Apportionment and Board of Aldermen.