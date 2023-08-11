in News

Boeing Gets Airport Commission’s OK for $1.8B Expansion Project in St. Louis

"Boeing full logo" by Boeing, Richard Burch Eiber, licensed under CC0
Boeing Gets Airport Commission's OK for $1.8B Expansion Project in St. Louis - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Boeing has secured the St. Louis Airport Commission’s approval to lease approximately 158 acres of land near Lambert International Airport for its planned $1.8 billion business expansion in the city, St. Louis Business Journal reported Wednesday.

According to Boeing, the expansion project or “Operation Voyager” is aimed at enabling the aerospace company to further pursue Department of Defense opportunities for “next franchise programs.” The plan covers construction of several buildings and opening of 500 jobs in the area.

The lease of a 48.3-acre parcel along the Northern Tract and 109.5.acres of land bounded by Airport Road, I-170 and James S. McDonnell Boulevard will span 17 years. Boeing will also have the option to continue the lease until 2070 through five-year extension periods.

Following the commission’s green light, Boeing will have to secure approval from St. Louis’ Board of Estimate and Apportionment and Board of Aldermen.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

AerospaceBoeingbusiness expansionGovconOperation VoyagerSt. Louis Airport Commission

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

DARPA Seeks Research Proposals for Forward-Looking Experimentation Program - top government contractors - best government contracting event
DARPA Seeks Research Proposals for Forward-Looking Experimentation Program
Cloudera's Rob Carey on How Data & Tech Can Support DOD Cyber Workforce Strategy - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Cloudera’s Rob Carey on How Data & Tech Can Support DOD Cyber Workforce Strategy