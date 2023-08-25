Ball Aerospace-Built Air Quality Monitoring Tech Begins Image Capture

A space-based instrument Ball Aerospace manufactured for NASA has begun transmitting images meant to support air pollution research in North America.

Ball said Thursday the Tropospheric Emissions: Monitoring of Pollution system recently completed its first solar calibration scan mission, capturing major air pollutants like ozone, nitrogen dioxide, sulfur dioxide and formaldehyde.

The Maxar Technologies-built commercial Intelsat IS-40e satellite carried the atmospheric monitoring payload into space in April to measure high-resolution pollutants over the continent using a geostationary ultraviolet-visible spectrometer.

TEMPO is a collaborative mission between NASA’s Langley Research Center and the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics as part of the agency-led Earth Venture Instrument program.

The mission team will validate the mission’s performance in the coming months. Afterward, the general public and scientists can access near real-time data from CfA and NASA.

Ball is selling its aerospace business to BAE Systems in a $5.5 billion deal announced last week.