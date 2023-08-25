BAE Books $190M Army Contract Modernization to Expand Bradley A4 Production; Dan Furber Quoted

BAE Systems will continue supplying the U.S. Army with Bradley Fighting Vehicles under a $190 million contract modification.

This new award expands the initial order to include over 70 M2A4 Infantry Fighting Vehicles and M7A4 Fire Support Team Vehicles, BAE announced from York, Pennsylvania on Friday.

Dan Furber , director of ground vehicle production at BAE Systems Inc., noted the importance of the Bradley, which enables the Army to transport troops to the battlefield while also providing cover fire to deter adversary forces.

“It’s imperative the Bradley Fighting Vehicle is upgraded to keep our Soldiers unmatched on the battlefield for years to come,” he said.

BAE Systems was issued Early Order Materials awards in August and November 2022. The modification will extend its work to consistently upgrade the A4 from the M2A2 Operation Desert Storm – Situational Awareness variant as part of the Army’s combat vehicle modernization plan.

The Bradley A4 offers improved mobility with heightened engine horsepower, enabling the vehicle to quickly respond to combat or other adverse situations. It includes multiple survivability enhancements, such as Fire Suppression and IED jammer elements, to diminish the risk of system detectability as well as an augmented computing system to boost situational awareness for Soldiers. More advanced on-board diagnostics systems offer stronger fault detection and isolation capabilities that help the Bradley vehicles remain in the fight.

BAE Systems has recently secured multiple contracts to support Army efforts to modernize its fleet of combat vehicles. In March, the enterprise received a $246 million contract for early order material to produce Armored Multipurpose Vehicles , and in August 2022, BAE received a $278.2 million award to create the Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle . The company also currently leads a team effort to develop the Army’s next generation infantry fighting vehicle .

