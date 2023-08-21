Axonius Cybersecurity Platform Added to Carahsoft Resellers, Government Contract Vehicles as New Offering

Carahsoft Technology‘s reseller partners will begin offering Axonius Federal Systems‘ cybersecurity asset management tool as part of the two companies’ team-up.

Carahsoft said Friday it entered into an agreement to be the master government aggregator of Axonius’ Cybersecurity Asset Management platform.

Axonius’ products allow users to view real-time, up-to-date asset inventory, and help them identify and fill gaps in security configurations. Customers also have the option to obtain analytics from internal and external sources about potential data security risks specific to their organization.

The companies’ partnership will also enable public sector customers to procure the Axonius platform through contract vehicles such as OMNIA Partners, the National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, and Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2.

“Zero trust architecture, BOD 23-01 compliance, and SaaS governance programs all rely on a comprehensive, up-to-date asset inventory,” said Tom Kennedy, vice president of Axonius Federal Sytems. “The Axonius platform provides federal agencies with an accurate inventory and asset observability across both on-premise and cloud environments.”