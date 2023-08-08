Axellio’s Scott Aken: DOD Should Collaborate With Industry to Address Security Issues Related to 5G Migration

Scott Aken, CEO of Axellio, said the Department of Defense should work closely with industry stakeholders to address challenges associated with DOD’s transition to 5G communication networks and align platforms with the U.S. military’s operational and security requirements while ensuring interoperability.

Aken wrote in an article published Monday on Military Embedded Systems that DOD and the commercial sector should establish common standards in application programming interfaces to foster industrywide standardization and facilitate the integration of several components within the 5G network infrastructure.

“Additionally, the DoD should prioritize the deployment of advanced security-monitoring tools, develop new security standards for end devices, and expand training and education programs,” he noted.

“By addressing these aspects of 5G and harnessing the potential of emerging technologies, the DoD can realize the full benefits of 5G technology while safeguarding against potential security risks,” Aken added.

Aken cited several military applications of 5G and called on the Pentagon to adopt orchestration and automation through machine learning-enabled security tools that could be used in real-time anomaly detection and response efforts.