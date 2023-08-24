Astronics to Help Bell Develop Army’s Future Long Range Assault Aircraft; Peter Gundermann Quoted

Astronics has been contracted by Textron’s Bell subsidiary as part of the U.S. Army’s Future Long Range Assault Aircraft program.

Under the award, Astronics will refine the V-280 Valor weapon system’s electrical power and distribution system, which it provided for the demonstrator aircraft, the East Aurora, New York-based company announced on Tuesday.

“We have enjoyed a close working relationship with Bell for many years, providing innovative solutions for their aircraft,” said Peter Gundermann, chairman, president and CEO of Astronics.

The company’s CorePower technology is already built into the Bell 505 and Bell 525 aircraft as well as the V-280, he said.

“We congratulate Bell on their selection for this program and are honored to work with them to help deliver the V-280 weapon system to the U.S. Army,” said Gundermann.

As a member of the V-280 team, Astronics is responsible for finalizing the power system design and development, providing system integration services and delivering preliminary flight hardware. The company’s CorePower system uses solid state electronic circuit breaker and power conversation technology, offering clean, intelligent and efficient power to boost aircraft performance and reduce system weight. These features align with the Army’s Modular Open Systems Initiatives.

The initial $1.3 billion contract was issued to Bell in December 2022, delegating the weapons system design and manufacturing, sustainment, digital enterprise, flight testing, airworthiness qualification and systems integration assistance aspects of the FLRAA program to the enterprise. Launched in 2019, the project aims to perfect the V-280 Valor aircraft, which will succeed the Army’s UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter.

At the time of the award, Doug Bush, assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology and a 2023 Wash100 Award winner, said the “thoughtful and disciplined execution of the FLRAA program strategy will deliver the transformational capabilities we need to support the Joint force, strengthen deterrence and win in multi-domain operations.”