Army’s Sentinel A4 Radar Program Enters Low-Rate Initial Production Phase

Photo / defensenews.com
The U.S. Army has cleared the Lockheed Martin-manufactured Sentinel A4 air and missile defense radar systems to enter the low-rate initial production phase, DefenseNews reported Thursday.

Lockheed is contracted to manufacture and produce a total of 19 Sentinel A4 systems for the service branch by 2025 to help military operators detect cruise missiles, unmanned aerial systems, rocket, artillery and mortar threats in contested environments.

Maj. Gen. Frank Lozano, program executive officer for missiles and space at the Army, said the radar systems will be deployed to operational units once the service branch completes the initial operational test and evaluation phase in 2025.

In June 2022, Lockheed delivered five Sentinel A4 radars to the Army under a $281 million radar development contract awarded in September 2019.

The defense contractor received a new contract to build five additional radars for the service branch in October 2021.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

