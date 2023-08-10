in News, Wash100

Army Acquisition Chief Doug Bush Receives 2023 Wash100 Award From Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson

Photo by Executive Mosaic
Army Acquisition Chief Doug Bush Receives 2023 Wash100 Award From Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Doug Bush, assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology, received his 2023 Wash100 Award from Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic and founder of the elite recognition, during the Potomac Officers Club’s Army Summit.

Wash100 Award is an annual selection of the top 100 leaders in the government contracting industry for their demonstrated leadership, innovation, vision and potential to shape the GovCon landscape in the coming years. 2023 marks the award’s historic 10th year and Bush’s first time receiving the honor.

Bush was included in the 2023 Wash100 class for driving the Army’s acquisition success as well as its support to U.S. allies. It underscored the official’s efforts since receiving confirmation for the post in February 2022.

One of the five priorities that Bush said will guide his efforts is focusing on program execution and performance to ensure rapid delivery of improved equipment to soldiers. Read about his other priorities here in his Wash100 profile.

Executive Mosaic looks forward to Bush’s continued contributions to the GovCon industry in the year ahead and where it will take the Army next.

Army Acquisition Chief Doug Bush Receives 2023 Wash100 Award From Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson - top government contractors - best government contracting event
ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Wash100

2023 Wash100ArmyDoug BushExecutive MosaicGovconJim GarrettsonWash100 Award

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

NASA Extends Smallsat Data Collection Contract With Spire; Chuck Cash Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
NASA Extends Smallsat Data Collection Contract With Spire; Chuck Cash Quoted
Textron to Provide UAS Operations Support for Navy Littoral Combat Ships - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Textron to Provide UAS Operations Support for Navy Littoral Combat Ships