AFRL Seeks Info on Technical Concepts for Battle Management of AI

The Air Force Research Laboratory has started soliciting information on technical approaches and concepts to evaluate, adapt and redeploy artificial intelligence models in the battlespace during missions.

AFRL is interested in potential use cases of AI models within Air Force systems that would catalyze the need for the battle management of AI process, according to a request for information notice published Monday.

Interested stakeholders can propose technical concepts that would enable warfighters to quickly retrain and field AI models inherent within the Advanced Battle Management System and other AF system concepts.

“The technical concept or proposed approach should account for the fact that any adaptation of AI models may be accomplished both in forward locations as well as rear locations utilizing a team of personnel, which we refer to as an AI Task Force,” the notice reads.

AFRL is also seeking information on delivery, pricing and other market data or capabilities for use in a future broad agency announcement.

Responses to the RFI are due Sept. 8.

