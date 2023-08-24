Amida Patents AI-Based Chip Security Method

Washington, D.C.-based software provider Amida Technology Solutions has obtained a patent for an artificial intelligence-based approach to discovering a cybersecurity breach on microelectronic systems.

The invention with patent number 11736501 involves a novel method to apply AI and graph theory for integrated circuit breach detection and characterization, the company said Wednesday.

Amida, which developed its chip security technology under a Small Business Innovation Research contract from the U.S. Navy SBIR contract, intends for its software to facilitate vulnerability analysis in the semiconductor design, test and production stages.

The company’s software products are available on the Department of Defense’s Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, a digital repository of vetted tools for government agencies with AI, machine learning, digital and data analytics requirements.