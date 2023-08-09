in News, Technology

Amentum, Beast Code Forge Digital Tech Partnership for Federal Clients; Jill Bruning Quoted

Jill Bruning / Amentum
Amentum and software developer Beast Code have signed a partnership agreement with the goal of helping federal civilian and defense agencies adopt digital twin technology.

The strategic alliance will apply a web-based software offering Beast Code designed to extract and present data from disparate sources via a 3D digital twin, Amentum said Tuesday.

Users can implement the tool to manage information in the cloud, on-premise infrastructure and edge devices.

Jill Bruning, president of Amentum’s engineering, science and technology group and a previous Wash100 Award winner, said the two companies will work to provide government customers a platform for converting systems to a digital environment across the research, development, test, evaluation or sustainment phases of their project.

Written by Kacey Roberts

