AM General Selects Navistar as JLTV Trailer Manufacturing Partner

Navistar’s defense business has booked a subcontract from AM General to build approximately 10,000 trailers for the U.S. Army’s follow-on Joint Light Tactical Vehicle program.

AM General won the potential 10-year, $8.66 billion JLTV production recompete contract in February.

Navistar Defense said Thursday that efforts to build the trailers will occur at a West Point, Mississippi, assembly plant beginning in 2024.

The subcontract has a five-base period of performance along with five option years.

The JLTV A2 trailer is intended to work with general purpose, closed combat weapons carrier, utility and heavy guns carrier variants of the Humvee replacement platform.