in Contract Awards, News

AM General Selects Navistar as JLTV Trailer Manufacturing Partner

Photo / navistardefense.com
AM General Selects Navistar as JLTV Trailer Manufacturing Partner - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Navistar’s defense business has booked a subcontract from AM General to build approximately 10,000 trailers for the U.S. Army’s follow-on Joint Light Tactical Vehicle program.

AM General won the potential 10-year, $8.66 billion JLTV production recompete contract in February.

Navistar Defense said Thursday that efforts to build the trailers will occur at a West Point, Mississippi, assembly plant beginning in 2024.

The subcontract has a five-base period of performance along with five option years.

The JLTV A2 trailer is intended to work with general purpose, closed combat weapons carrier, utility and heavy guns carrier variants of the Humvee replacement platform.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

AM GeneralGovconJLTV trailerJoint Light Tactical VehicleNavistar DefensesubcontractU.S. Army

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

is a writer of news summaries about executive-level business activity in the government contracting sector. Her reports for ExecutiveBiz are focused on trends and events that drive the GovCon industry to include commercial technologies that private companies are developing for federal government use. She contributes news content to ExecutiveBiz’s sister sites GovCon Wire and ExecutiveGov.

ATI Books $77M DOD Award for 5th Generation Aerial Target Prototype Project - top government contractors - best government contracting event
ATI Books $77M DOD Award for 5th Generation Aerial Target Prototype Project
Aeyon's Mark Hogenmiller on Misconceptions About Center of Excellence Model for Agency Process Automation - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Aeyon’s Mark Hogenmiller on Misconceptions About Center of Excellence Model for Agency Process Automation