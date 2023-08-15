Airbus US CEO Rob Geckle: ‘Space Is Now a Warfighting Domain’

Space has changed dramatically in recent decades as new threats, technologies, weapons and actors have emerged in the domain. Today, government and industry leaders are working to prepare the United States for an increasingly hostile and dynamic environment in space.

“Whether we like it or not, space is now a warfighting domain,” said Airbus U.S. Space and Defense Chairman and CEO Rob Geckle in a new video interview with Executive Mosaic. “It’s a contested environment, it’s a congested environment.”

In this new, more dangerous domain, connectivity and situational awareness are more important than ever before, and public sector officials are working to connect “sensors to shooters” in space with heightened urgency in alignment with the Department of Defense’s Joint All-Domain Command and Control initiative.

The 2023 Wash100 Award winner underscored the importance of the Space Development Agency’s Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture efforts in creating a resilient, low latency satellite communications network that will serve as the “backbone” of JADC2, and he spoke about the work Airbus U.S. is doing to support that program.

“We’re really proud that we’re able to take a lot of commercial technology that we developed for commercial constellations and adapt that and improve it in our factory in Merritt Island, Florida for SDA via Northrop Grumman,” he told Executive Mosaic’s Summer Myatt.

