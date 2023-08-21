AFWERX Launches Interactive Platform for GovCon Small Businesses, Defense Users

The Air Force Research Laboratory’s AFWERX launched IGNITE, an online database of small enterprises that were previously chosen for the branch’s Small Business Innovation Research or Small Business Technology Transfer programs.

The platform will enable defense users to connect with the small businesses and enhance technology integration and adoption activities, AFRL said Friday.

IGNITE was founded on the laboratory’s VISION website, a web-based platform for improving workforce efficiency and team management, as well as searching data on different department’s projects and contract awards.

The AFWERX Spark Cell division established IGNITE in partnership with artificial intelligence company Mobilize AI, which also designed VISION. The new online tool includes SBIR and STTR awardees in the past five years, each tasked with the responsibility of customizing its “storefront.”

Defense users’ data access will depend on their project, budget, timeline and other specific needs. AFWERX will help the featured enterprises claim their storefront at the Fed Supernova networking event, which will be held from Aug. 22 to 24 in Austin, Texas.

“With the launch of IGNITE, we will have the ability to operate as a single enterprise. Having multiple bases converge with their innovative ideas to solve a single problem set – is what tools like this do,” said Kathy Reid, former Emerald Spark Cell lead at the 96th Test Wing at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. “Now we can connect to industry partners and even academia [through the STTR program], because it’s going to take all of us working collectively as a team.”