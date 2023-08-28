Aeyon’s Patrick Sweeney: Data Cleansing Could Help Agencies Promote Transparency, Compliance

Patrick Sweeney, vice president for the financial systems integration practice at Aeyon, said federal agencies looking to achieve government compliance, efficiency and transparency should invest in data cleansing efforts when building their information technology systems.

“Investing in data cleansing solutions early in an agency’s digital transformation journey won’t just save agencies time in the long run but will bolster the level of insights agencies can draw from their collected data. This approach leads to auditable financial statements, transparent budgets and compliance with financial laws,” Sweeney wrote in an Aug. 23 article published in the National Defense Magazine.

He discussed how data cleansing could help agencies automate error identification and rectification processes, improve the quality of analysis and facilitate data integration.

Sweeney also talked about how the Department of the Navy adopted data cleansing to address the challenge of migrating billions of financial records from legacy systems to the Navy Enterprise Resource Planning platform.

“By embarking on the process of data cleansing before each migration step, the Navy is actively simplifying the process and will require fewer resources once data is moved. Accurate financial data helps it produce auditable financial statements and budgets, not just abiding by legal requirements, but building a knowledge base that can inform better decisions,” the Aeyon executive wrote.