Advancia Books $83M in DHA Awards for Comptroller Support Services

The Defense Health Agency has awarded $82.5 million in contracts to procure financial and enterprise support services from Advancia‘s aeronautics and technologies businesses.

Advancia Aeronautics will provide DHA’s Office of the Comptroller with accounting, budgeting, financial, property, system support, business process re-engineering and training support services under a $64 million firm-fixed-price contract, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.

On the other hand, Advancia Technologies will perform budget data modeling optimization, global technical support services and other work as part of an $18.5 million contract option.

Work for both awards will be conducted in Falls Church, Virginia, through mid-August 2024.

For Advancia Technologies, DHA’s Professional Services Contracting Division used the Small Business Administration 8(a) program to make the contract award.

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

