Accenture, IBM & Telesto to Prototype Integrated Enterprise Business System for Army

Accenture‘s federal business, IBM and Telesto Group have been selected to help the U.S. Army transition its enterprise business systems to a modernized platform to streamline the delivery of services for multi-domain operations.

The companies received Phase 1 contracts to develop prototypes of the Enterprise Business Systems – Convergence system designed to streamline and unify business operations across the service branch, according to a notice posted Wednesday on SAM.gov.

The EBS-C system will converge five enterprise-level defense business systems built on similar SAP enterprise resource planning core components into a common finance-logistics transactional core based on SAP S/4HANA.

The prototype development agreements are valued at $7.5 million.