WidePoint to Help Manage FCC Mobile Devices

WidePoint will help the Federal Communications Commission manage the life cycle of agency mobile devices under a potential five-year, $3.2 million contract.

The company said Thursday it will obtain services from the wireless industry for FCC and help the commission understand telecom expenses.

Primary tasks include wireless contract administration, smartphone provisioning, device logistics, bill payment, invoice management and rate plan optimization support.

Jin Kang, CEO of WidePoint, said that FCC is a returning government client of the company after both parties initially worked from 2013 to 2016.

The award has a one-year base performance period along with four-year option periods.