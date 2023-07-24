in Contract Awards, News

WidePoint to Help Manage FCC Mobile Devices

Image Title: Mobile_App Source: Shutterstock
WidePoint to Help Manage FCC Mobile Devices - top government contractors - best government contracting event

WidePoint will help the Federal Communications Commission manage the life cycle of agency mobile devices under a potential five-year, $3.2 million contract.

The company said Thursday it will obtain services from the wireless industry for FCC and help the commission understand telecom expenses.

Primary tasks include wireless contract administration, smartphone provisioning, device logistics, bill payment, invoice management and rate plan optimization support.

Jin Kang, CEO of WidePoint, said that FCC is a returning government client of the company after both parties initially worked from 2013 to 2016.

The award has a one-year base performance period along with four-year option periods.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

FCCFederal Communications CommissionGovconJin Kangmanaged mobility servicesWidePoint

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

is a writer of news summaries about executive-level business activity in the government contracting sector. Her reports for ExecutiveBiz are focused on trends and events that drive the GovCon industry to include commercial technologies that private companies are developing for federal government use. She contributes news content to ExecutiveBiz’s sister sites GovCon Wire and ExecutiveGov.

Verizon Business & Veterans Affairs Deploy Advanced 5G Network at VA Palo Alto Health Care System; Kyle Malady Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Verizon Business & Veterans Affairs Deploy Advanced 5G Network at VA Palo Alto Health Care System; Kyle Malady Quoted
Amazon Invests $120M in New Satellite-processing Facility for Project Kuiper - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Amazon Invests $120M in New Satellite-processing Facility for Project Kuiper