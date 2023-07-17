VMD to Deliver Cybersecurity, Advisory Services to National Nuclear Security Administration

VMD has secured a $29 million contract from the Department of Energy to provide the National Nuclear Security Administration with cybersecurity and strategic advisory services over a five-year period.

The government contractor said Thursday its services will support the agency’s Associate Administrator for Information Management and Chief Information Officer to ensure governance and oversight throughout the nuclear security enterprise.

VMD’s scope of work covers conducting information technology and operational technology cyber assessments, project management, governance, policy advisory and implementation support.

Deepti Malhotra, CEO of the Fairfax, Virginia-based company, said VMD will use its cybersecurity knowledge to modernize NNSA’s information infrastructure.

VMD also provides cybersecurity services to other government agencies such as the departments of Home Security, State and Defense.