USPTO Grants Trademark Registration for Hexagon US Federal’s Geospatial Platform; Tammer Olibah Quoted

Hexagon‘s U.S. government subsidiary has secured its trademark registration from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for its geospatial platform, dubbed Aerial Reconnaissance Tactical Edge Mapping Imagery System.

ARTEMIS is a content management platform from Hexagon US Federal that uses sensors and small unmanned aircraft systems to facilitate the collection and use of tactical imagery to provide situational awareness before performing operations, the company said Monday.

Hexagon US Federal developed ARTEMIS in partnership with AgEagle and Tough Stump Technologies.

“We are proud of this achievement, which will enable us to continue bringing our cutting-edge ARTEMIS geospatial solution to users in a variety of mission-critical spaces,” said Tammer Olibah, president and CEO of Hexagon US Federal.

The trademark covers geospatial software used for analyzing imagery data, user training and AgEagle’s eBee TAC drone.

In 2021, Hexagon US Federal partnered with AgEagle to easily bring its geospatial technology to federal civilian, defense and public safety customers. AgEagle sought approval for eBee TAC under the Defense Innovation Unit’s Blue sUAS 2.0 project, resulting in the addition of the drone to the Blue UAS Cleared List in 2022.

Government customers can also gain access to the ARTEMIS kit, spare parts, training and eBee TAC through Hexagon US Federal’s position on the General Services Administration Schedule.