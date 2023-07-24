in Executive Moves, News

Tyler Sweatt Steps Into Second Front Systems CEO Role From Revenue Chief Post

Tyler Sweatt / Second Front Systems
Tyler Sweatt Steps Into Second Front Systems CEO Role From Revenue Chief Post - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Tyler Sweatt has been elevated from chief revenue officer to CEO of software developer Second Front Systems.

Sweatt has been with Second Front for three years, joining as vice president of growth, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said Friday.

His other experiences in the technology industry include serving as head of the national security business of CalypsoAI, and becoming partner at the nonprofit Silicon Valley Defense Group.

Earlier in his career, Sweatt was a senior consultant at Deloitte while serving as an officer in the U.S. Army Reserve.

“Tyler Sweatt is a force of nature within the company and the national security community. He’s a proven and talented executive and we couldn’t be more excited,” said Peter Dixon, founder and incoming executive chairman of Second Front.

Sweatt’s appointment comes six months after Second Front hired a new chief financial officer, Jervis Williams from Legion Technologies.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

calypsoaiexecutive moveGovconPeter Dixonsecond front systemsTyler Sweatt

Written by Jamie Bennet

System High Receives $50M Contract for Classified IT Destruction Services; Doug Kumbalek Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
System High Receives $50M Contract for Classified IT Destruction Services; Doug Kumbalek Quoted
Verizon Business & Veterans Affairs Deploy Advanced 5G Network at VA Palo Alto Health Care System; Kyle Malady Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Verizon Business & Veterans Affairs Deploy Advanced 5G Network at VA Palo Alto Health Care System; Kyle Malady Quoted