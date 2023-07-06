Dewberry Hires Army Veteran Tom Asbery to Oversee Federal Architectural Portfolio

Tom Asbery , a nearly three-decade U.S. Army veteran, has joined Dewberry as federal market lead for the company’s architecture practice.

He will oversee a portfolio of architectural services for the federal sector and his duties include managing interaction with clients, Dewberry said Wednesday.

The retired colonel ran his own company, CBTA Consultants, after retirement from the Army to offer program and project management services for businesses that sought federal market presence.

Asbery oversaw national security infrastructure projects worldwide during his military service and served as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers director of facilities for the National Defense University before retirement.

The West Virginia University graduate holds active membership with the Army Engineer Association, Association of the U.S. Army, Project Management Institute and the Society of American Military Engineers.