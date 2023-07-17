Textron Receives USAF Contract for Aircraft System Tester Repair

Textron‘s systems business has received a five-year, $12 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to repair a testing platform for military combat aircraft systems.

The Defense Department said Friday Textron Systems will provide a capability to assess the end-to-end functional status of the internal parts of the Joint Service Electronic Combat System Tester.

JSECST is a Textron-developed tool that conducts diagnostic tests and fault-isolate aircraft electronic warfare, radio frequency, microwave and avionics systems for multiple U.S. military branches and allied countries.

Work under the firm-fixed-price contract will occur in Hunt Valley, Maryland, through July 13, 2028.

In 2018, Textron also performed repair work for the same technology platform under a potential five-year, $10.9 million USAF contract.