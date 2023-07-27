Tetra Tech to Support Civil Works Infrastructure Under USACE Contract; Dan Batrack Quoted

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers , Walla Walla District has issued Tetra Tech a $34 million, multiple-award contract for architectural and engineering design services.

Tetra Tech’s responsibilities will surround civil works infrastructure , such as flood risk management, inland navigation, hydroelectric power generation and aquatic ecosystem restoration, the Pasadena, California-based business announced on Thursday.

Dan Batrack , the company’s chairman and CEO, highlighted the USACE Walla Walla District’s 75 years of delivering sustainable hydropower generation and flood risk management.

Tetra Tech, he said, is excited to continue applying its ‘Leading with Science’ approach to create new offerings to upgrade critical water resources infrastructure, safeguard aquatic life and restore the surrounding riveting environment.

Over a seven-year period, the organization’s engineers and scientists will conduct advanced computer modeling and establish plans and specifications for sustainable and resilient navigation and water control installations, including dams, spillways, channels and navigation lock components. They will also support migratory fish passage and ecosystem restoration by improving related water resources infrastructure.

This award comes on the heels of several recent contract wins for Tetra Tech. Most recently, the company booked a $200 million multiple-award contract also from the USACE for similar services targeting inland navigation and flood risk management infrastructure for USACE’s Great Lakes and Ohio River Division.

In May, Tetra Tech received a $65 million Environmental Protection Agency award to tackle public health and environmental risks tied to the Navajo Area Abandoned Uranium Mines, and in March, the enterprise won a $105 million Blanket Purchase Agreement from the EPA’s Office of Water for watershed restoration and preservation services .