Teledyne FLIR Unit Books $94M Army Nanodrone Supply Contract

Black Hornet / Teledine FLIR
A Teledyne FLIR business will provide nano-unmanned aerial systems, control equipment and spare parts to the U.S. Army under a five-year, $93.9 million contract.

The service branch is procuring 33-gram Black Hornet 3 drones with training services from Teledyne FLIR Defense through the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, the company said Monday.

Black Hornet 3 is a personal reconnaissance system designed to fly up to 25 minutes and transmit still image and live video files to the nanodrone operator.

FLIR Systems, which Teledyne Technologies acquired in 2021, developed the miniaturized UAS and received a $2.6 million order in 2018 as part of the Army’s Soldier Borne Sensor procurement effort.

The Army has ordered Black Hornet 3 units worth more than $125 million over the past five years to augment soldiers’ situational awareness platforms.

To date, FLIR Defense has supplied more than 20,000 systems to defense and security forces worldwide.

