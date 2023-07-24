in Contract Awards, News

System High Receives $50M Contract for Classified IT Destruction Services; Doug Kumbalek Quoted

System High will deliver classified information technology destruction services to an unnamed government customer under a potential five-year, $49.9 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.

The company said Monday it was tapped to provide mission protection standard-compliant destruction services in different locations where support is required.

“At System High, our Proactive Protection Secure Holdings Risks reduction and Equipment Destruction classified IT destruction capability delivers the most advanced solution to standard for customers and their critical missions,” emphasized Doug Kumbalek, chief strategy officer of the company. “End of lifecycle protection and risk mitigation requires timely, controlled destruction and disposal of retired IT equipment.”

System High develops the P2 SHRED mobile destruction platform for cutting down classified IT equipment backlog.

