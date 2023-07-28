State Department Clears Romania’s $121M FMS Request for Assault Amphibious Vehicles

The State Department has approved a potential $120.5 million foreign military sale of assault amphibious vehicles and related equipment to the government of Romania.

The proposed FMS deal covers a total of 21 AAV units in personnel, command and recovery variants with 16 50-caliber machine guns and five 7.62 mm M240B machine guns, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Thursday.

Romania also asked to procure grenade launchers, thermal sighting systems, special mission kits, enhanced applique kits, spare parts, training, logistics, engineering and technical support services.

DSCA noted that the foreign buyer would use the requested defense equipment to strengthen its expeditionary capacity to counter regional threats.

The transaction requires the deployment of one contractor representative to Romania to manage vehicle deliveries and support services.