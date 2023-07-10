State Department Approves French Government’s $203M Request for Lockheed Air-to-Ground Missiles

The State Department has approved France’s request to procure $203 million in Lockheed Martin-built Hellfire missiles along with related equipment and support services under a government-to-government transaction.

The possible foreign military sale includes 1,515 of the missile system’s AGM-114R2 variant and the French government aims to build its capacity to defend against national security threats via the transaction, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Friday.

DSCA said the deal will not require the international deployment of U.S. government or contractor representatives.

Hellfire publications, technical assistance, integration support and non-standard books are covered by the agreement.

The Hellfire II system employs semi-active laser technology and operates with military aerial platforms such as the AH-64 Apache, AH-1W Super Cobra and the unmanned Reaper aircraft.