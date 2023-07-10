in News

State Department Approves French Government’s $203M Request for Lockheed Air-to-Ground Missiles

Photo / asc.army.mi
State Department Approves French Government's $203M Request for Lockheed Air-to-Ground Missiles - top government contractors - best government contracting event

The State Department has approved France’s request to procure $203 million in Lockheed Martin-built Hellfire missiles along with related equipment and support services under a government-to-government transaction.

The possible foreign military sale includes 1,515 of the missile system’s AGM-114R2 variant and the French government aims to build its capacity to defend against national security threats via the transaction, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Friday.

DSCA said the deal will not require the international deployment of U.S. government or contractor representatives.

Hellfire publications, technical assistance, integration support and non-standard books are covered by the agreement.

The Hellfire II system employs semi-active laser technology and operates with military aerial platforms such as the AH-64 Apache, AH-1W Super Cobra and the unmanned Reaper aircraft.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

AGM-114R2 Hellfireair-to-ground missileDefense Security Cooperation AgencyDSCAForeign Military SaleFranceGovconLockheed Martinstate department

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

is a writer of news summaries about executive-level business activity in the government contracting sector. Her reports for ExecutiveBiz are focused on trends and events that drive the GovCon industry to include commercial technologies that private companies are developing for federal government use. She contributes news content to ExecutiveBiz’s sister sites GovCon Wire and ExecutiveGov.

James Epting Joins HII's Savannah River Site Management Efforts as SVP - top government contractors - best government contracting event
James Epting Joins HII’s Savannah River Site Management Efforts as SVP
Northrop Receives Space Force Award to Expand Missile Warning Satellite Development Efforts - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Northrop Receives Space Force Award to Expand Missile Warning Satellite Development Efforts