Space Force Seeks Input on Cloud-Based Tech for Mission Planning, Remote System Management

The U.S. Space Force has issued a request for information on potential developers of a cloud-based command and control platform to manage ground-based remote systems and support data sharing for multidomain mission planning.

USSF said Wednesday in a sources sought notice the branch is considering acquiring an “initial baseline capability” for tactical C2 infrastructure that would employ the Department of Defense’s platform-as-a-service tools.

The branch envisions a TacC2 technology capable of facilitating operator interface with operational C2 and remote systems to support mission planning, execution and monitoring and to check the performance of sensors intended for space domain awareness in low-Earth orbit.

TacC2 system requirements listed in the notice include compliance with Astro UX design standards, data ingestion taskings and the capability to execute tactics, techniques and procedures.

The architecture’s primary function should consist of a mission planning segment at the Top-Secret Sensitive Compartmented Information and Special Access Program level and a mission execution segment at the secret classification level, according to the notice.

Interested parties can submit their responses to the RFI through Aug. 11.

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

is a writer of news summaries about executive-level business activity in the government contracting sector. Her reports for ExecutiveBiz are focused on trends and events that drive the GovCon industry to include commercial technologies that private companies are developing for federal government use. She contributes news content to ExecutiveBiz’s sister sites GovCon Wire and ExecutiveGov.

